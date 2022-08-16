CyberVein Price Up 1.3% This Week (CVT)

CyberVein (CVT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. CyberVein has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and $52,234.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberVein coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CyberVein has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CyberVein

CyberVein is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 coins and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 coins. The Reddit community for CyberVein is https://reddit.com/r/CyberVeinOfficial. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org.

Buying and Selling CyberVein

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberVein's big-data solution is based on the PISR (private, interlink, secure, robust) distributed database, database operations are stored on CyberVein blockchain network which runs on a Proof-of-Contribution (PoC) consensus mechanism. The solution is focusing on enterprise-level “blockchain + big-data” customized services. CVT is the native utility token that is used for: Storage payment: The data owner pays the corresponding storage fee based on the file size and bandwidth consumed in such a process.Computing power payment: Payments from user to owner for usage, and remuneration for software developers is going to be exclusively conducted in CVT.Data exchange: On CyberVein's federated learning platform, the data acquirer trades the data at a price contracted between the two parties for distributed modeling applications.CROSS NFT issuance payment: Dapp businesses are obligated to pay for Storage and Data Exchange in light of network resources occupied, and may set up CyberVein token as a means of payment to issue NFT or conduct business in accordance to their desired business model. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

