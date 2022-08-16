DA Davidson Boosts Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Price Target to $13.50

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at DA Davidson to $13.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BLBD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Blue Bird to $18.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Blue Bird stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.75. 51,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,514. The stock has a market cap of $407.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.88. Blue Bird has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 132.71% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Blue Bird will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Blue Bird by 198.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Blue Bird in the second quarter valued at $200,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Blue Bird by 14.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 20.2% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 35,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 28.8% in the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 203,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 45,451 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses.

