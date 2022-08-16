DA Davidson Cuts Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Price Target to $10.00

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at DA Davidson to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 185.71% from the company’s current price.

ZEV has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

NYSE:ZEV traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 516,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,549. The stock has a market cap of $264.67 million, a P/E ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average is $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 9.41 and a quick ratio of 7.98. Lightning eMotors has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Lightning eMotors ( NYSE:ZEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 million. Lightning eMotors had a negative return on equity of 315.67% and a negative net margin of 11.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lightning eMotors will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lightning eMotors news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd Rosella sold 29,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $103,646.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,140,989 shares in the company, valued at $38,882,051.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZEV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lightning eMotors by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 101,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 4th quarter valued at $699,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Lightning eMotors during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Lightning eMotors in the fourth quarter valued at $21,102,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. Institutional investors own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.

