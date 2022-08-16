Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 0.6% during the first quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in Danaher by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 6,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher by 1.9% during the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DHR stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $300.71. 53,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,111,044. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.85. The stock has a market cap of $218.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.58.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.