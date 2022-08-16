Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler Sells 10,000 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $1,202,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,229,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Datadog Stock Up 0.4 %

DDOG stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.20. 2,188,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,081,687. The company has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11,576.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.12 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.04.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,002,000 after buying an additional 417,000 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,048,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 173,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,484,000 after buying an additional 65,539 shares in the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Datadog to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.30.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.