David M. Stryker Purchases 10,000 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Stock

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) VP David M. Stryker acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Huntsman Price Performance

Huntsman stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.45. 2,069,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,526,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.16. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $41.65.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 13.45%. Huntsman’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 45.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 2.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1.3% during the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 33,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Huntsman from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.23.

About Huntsman

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.