David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,349 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $362,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,423,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,470,994 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.05.

Salesforce stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375,345. The firm has a market cap of $188.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.60, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

