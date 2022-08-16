David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Has $9.36 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 3.6% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. owned about 0.11% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $9,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $57.87. The stock had a trading volume of 13,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,748. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $52.54 and a 1 year high of $63.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.22.

