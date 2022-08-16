David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,000. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF makes up 1.0% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. owned 0.23% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PBW. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PBW traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,714. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $96.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.20 and its 200-day moving average is $54.60.

