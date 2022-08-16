Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an equal weight rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $487.00 to $477.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $383.00.

Shares of DECK opened at $338.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.91. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $212.93 and a 52-week high of $451.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $280.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.85.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.81 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 8,817.1% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 833,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,157,000 after purchasing an additional 824,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,123,000 after buying an additional 16,529 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 24.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 707,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,827,000 after buying an additional 136,976 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,658,000 after acquiring an additional 66,072 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 368,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,054,000 after acquiring an additional 24,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

