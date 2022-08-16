Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:DDF)

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0582 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund stock opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $11.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 26.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 18.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 12.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 17.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the first quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

