Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Price Target to GBX 2,600

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,525 ($30.51) to GBX 2,600 ($31.42) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCH. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola HBC has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,080 ($25.13).
Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance
CCH stock opened at GBX 2,043 ($24.69) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,877.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,833.06. Coca-Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,403.50 ($16.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,727 ($32.95). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.49 billion and a PE ratio of 1,621.43.
Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola HBC
In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 227 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,799 ($21.74) per share, for a total transaction of £4,083.73 ($4,934.42).
About Coca-Cola HBC
Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.
