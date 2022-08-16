Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Target Price to $7.00

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.32% from the company’s current price.

JOBY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.20.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

Shares of JOBY stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $6.07. 209,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,060,041. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.26. Joby Aviation has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $13.30.

Insider Activity

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts forecast that Joby Aviation will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $193,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,549,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,656,124.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOBY. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. 25.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Featured Articles

