Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Target Price to $7.00

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2022

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBYGet Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.32% from the company’s current price.

JOBY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.20.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

Shares of JOBY stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $6.07. 209,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,060,041. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.26. Joby Aviation has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $13.30.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBYGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts forecast that Joby Aviation will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $193,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,549,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,656,124.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOBY. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. 25.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.