Dexlab (DXL) Reaches One Day Volume of $6,493.00

Dexlab (DXL) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. In the last week, Dexlab has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. One Dexlab coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0885 or 0.00000370 BTC on major exchanges. Dexlab has a market capitalization of $4.65 million and $6,493.00 worth of Dexlab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00036933 BTC.

Dexlab Coin Profile

Dexlab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,526,786 coins. Dexlab’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dexlab Coin Trading

