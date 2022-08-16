DEXTools Trading Down 1.1% This Week (DEXT)

DEXTools (DEXT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $15.82 million and approximately $302,205.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DEXTools has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One DEXTools coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000674 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DEXTools Coin Profile

DEXTools (DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 145,733,255 coins and its circulating supply is 98,532,073 coins. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DEXTools Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

