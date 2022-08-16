dHedge DAO (DHT) Market Capitalization Tops $4.81 Million

dHedge DAO (DHT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One dHedge DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000639 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, dHedge DAO has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. dHedge DAO has a market capitalization of $4.81 million and approximately $389,658.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,959.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003916 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004216 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002134 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00128537 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00035487 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00068055 BTC.

About dHedge DAO

dHedge DAO (DHT) is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,407,057 coins. dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge.

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

