Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 34,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $189.13 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $166.24 and a 52 week high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.31.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.2775 per share. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,230 ($39.03) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($51.35) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,192.50.

Diageo Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

