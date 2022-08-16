DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Short Interest Up 10.7% in July

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the July 15th total of 48,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 136,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have weighed in on DMAC. Oppenheimer downgraded DiaMedica Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.
Insider Transactions at DiaMedica Therapeutics
In other DiaMedica Therapeutics news, major shareholder Koch Thomas Von purchased 207,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $276,605.42. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,855,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,249.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DiaMedica Therapeutics
DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7 %
DMAC traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.84. The stock had a trading volume of 28,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,430. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.29. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $4.82.
About DiaMedica Therapeutics
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.
Featured Articles
