DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Short Interest Up 10.7% in July

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2022

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMACGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the July 15th total of 48,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 136,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on DMAC. Oppenheimer downgraded DiaMedica Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Insider Transactions at DiaMedica Therapeutics

In other DiaMedica Therapeutics news, major shareholder Koch Thomas Von purchased 207,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $276,605.42. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,855,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,249.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DiaMedica Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 11.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 387.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 46,115 shares during the period. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 620.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 1,028,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7 %

DMAC traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.84. The stock had a trading volume of 28,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,430. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.29. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $4.82.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.