Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Shelton Wealth Management LLC

Shelton Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,720 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 235.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on FANG. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $233.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $196.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.42.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares in the company, valued at $64,278,834.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $4,500,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,278,834.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $6,740,850. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.68. The stock had a trading volume of 69,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,158. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.12. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.79.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.72 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $3.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 13.09%.

Diamondback Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

