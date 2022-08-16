Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 43,224 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $92,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 104,408 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,260,000 after purchasing an additional 19,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,100,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,100,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $380,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ FANG opened at $127.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.79. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $3.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 13.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $196.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $233.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.42.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

