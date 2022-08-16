Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the July 15th total of 2,960,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Diana Shipping from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diana Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 287.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DSX opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $501.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 44.08%. The company had revenue of $64.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Diana Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.29%.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

