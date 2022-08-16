Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,718,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,773 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.84% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $130,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.73. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.