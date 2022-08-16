Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,360,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,403 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.67% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $33,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAX opened at $22.46 on Tuesday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $27.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.46.

