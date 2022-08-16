DinoSwap (DINO) Market Capitalization Achieves $234,110.87

DinoSwap (DINO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. During the last seven days, DinoSwap has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One DinoSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DinoSwap has a total market capitalization of $234,110.87 and $17,133.00 worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DinoSwap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002296 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00013678 BTC.

DinoSwap Coin Profile

DinoSwap’s total supply is 160,454,123 coins and its circulating supply is 152,307,550 coins. DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial.

Buying and Selling DinoSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DinoSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DinoSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DinoSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DinoSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.