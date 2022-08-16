Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DCBO. TD Securities reduced their price target on Docebo from C$90.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC cut their target price on Docebo from C$63.50 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Docebo Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $36.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.52 and a beta of 1.90. Docebo has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Docebo

Docebo Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCBO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Docebo by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Docebo in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,396,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Docebo by 165.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 139,100 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Docebo in the 2nd quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Docebo by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 547,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,047,000 after acquiring an additional 66,836 shares during the last quarter. 35.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

