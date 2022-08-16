Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.68-$0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$325.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $326.80 million. Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.22-$3.37 EPS.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $80.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $104.25.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLB. StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $3,452,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,837.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $3,452,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,837.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLB. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,776,000 after acquiring an additional 34,834 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $410,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 120,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,244 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

