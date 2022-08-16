Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.95-$4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.12. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Dominion Energy also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.98-$1.13 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on D. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.14.

NYSE D traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,593. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.53.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of D. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,631,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,565,000 after buying an additional 570,791 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,498,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,271,000 after purchasing an additional 416,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,883,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $754,843,000 after purchasing an additional 234,077 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 790.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 203,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,256,000 after purchasing an additional 180,263 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,827,000 after purchasing an additional 131,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

