Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.69

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.69 and last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 2200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

Domino’s Pizza Group Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.81.

Domino’s Pizza Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,172 stores in the United Kingdom and 55 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

