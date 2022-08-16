Dovu Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.11 Million (DOV)

Dovu (DOV) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 16th. Dovu has a total market cap of $6.11 million and $9,580.00 worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dovu has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dovu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Dovu

Dovu (DOV) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 931,157,114 coins. Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dovu is dovu.io. The official message board for Dovu is blog.dovu.io.

Buying and Selling Dovu

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

