Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Price Target Cut to C$44.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Dream Unlimited Trading Down 2.1 %

Dream Unlimited stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.33. Dream Unlimited has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $40.32.

About Dream Unlimited

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

