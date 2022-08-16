Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2022

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNBGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,520,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the July 15th total of 12,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DNB. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Chinh Chu sold 121,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $2,013,281.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,009,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,862,712.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $1,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chinh Chu sold 121,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $2,013,281.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,009,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,862,712.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,450,559 shares of company stock worth $130,743,379 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannae Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Cannae Holdings Inc. now owns 88,278,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,546,631,000 after acquiring an additional 20,225,711 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,891,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,426,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257,937 shares during the last quarter. Thomas H Lee Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Thomas H Lee Partners LP now owns 57,867,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,013,841,000 after acquiring an additional 9,515,754 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 1,045.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,930,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,583,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $16.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,293,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,389. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Dun & Bradstreet has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $21.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -276.12, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNBGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.92 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

