Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Short Interest Update

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,520,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the July 15th total of 12,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DNB. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Chinh Chu sold 121,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $2,013,281.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,009,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,862,712.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $1,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chinh Chu sold 121,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $2,013,281.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,009,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,862,712.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,450,559 shares of company stock worth $130,743,379 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Up 1.8 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannae Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Cannae Holdings Inc. now owns 88,278,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,546,631,000 after acquiring an additional 20,225,711 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,891,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,426,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257,937 shares during the last quarter. Thomas H Lee Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Thomas H Lee Partners LP now owns 57,867,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,013,841,000 after acquiring an additional 9,515,754 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 1,045.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,930,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,583,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $16.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,293,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,389. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Dun & Bradstreet has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $21.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -276.12, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.92 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

