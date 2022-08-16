DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Short Interest Update

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 627,200 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 548,400 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 140,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DZS by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,753,000 after acquiring an additional 398,545 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of DZS by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,083,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,027,000 after acquiring an additional 52,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DZS by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 792,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DZS by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 481,151 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 162,028 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in DZS by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 385,979 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 118,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

DZS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DZSI opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.87. DZS has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $19.95. The firm has a market cap of $390.46 million, a PE ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DZS ( NASDAQ:DZSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). DZS had a negative return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $91.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DZS will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DZSI shares. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DZS from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DZS from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of DZS from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of DZS from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of DZS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

About DZS

DZS Inc provides broadband network access solutions and communications platforms in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers broadband connectivity solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

Further Reading

