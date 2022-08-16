E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Guggenheim

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Guggenheim to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SSP. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of E.W. Scripps from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of E.W. Scripps from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Huber Research downgraded shares of E.W. Scripps from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

E.W. Scripps Price Performance

SSP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.01. 224,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.21. E.W. Scripps has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $23.61.

Insider Activity at E.W. Scripps

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $594.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.00 million. E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that E.W. Scripps will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $665,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in E.W. Scripps during the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in E.W. Scripps by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 20,069 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in E.W. Scripps by 4.4% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,760,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,177,000 after buying an additional 158,550 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in E.W. Scripps by 5.9% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

