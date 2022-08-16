EasyFi (EZ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $40,070.00

EasyFi (EZ) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 16th. EasyFi has a total market capitalization of $904,225.63 and approximately $40,070.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EasyFi has traded 62.3% lower against the US dollar. One EasyFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000595 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,852.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004219 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00128347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00035598 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00068513 BTC.

EasyFi Profile

EZ is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,373,615 coins. EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork. The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork.

EasyFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

