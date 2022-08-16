Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO) Price Target Cut to $3.25

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at DA Davidson to $3.25 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Edgio from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Edgio from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Edgio Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EGIO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.64. 1,314,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,735. The company has a market capitalization of $503.03 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.02. Edgio has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

About Edgio

Edgio, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

