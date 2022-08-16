El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,900 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the July 15th total of 221,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

El Puerto de Liverpool Stock Performance

ELPQF remained flat at $4.85 during trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.83. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $4.85.

Get El Puerto de Liverpool alerts:

El Puerto de Liverpool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, and Real Estate segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

Receive News & Ratings for El Puerto de Liverpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Puerto de Liverpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.