Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Elastic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Elastic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.71.

Elastic Stock Down 2.8 %

ESTC stock traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.17. Elastic has a 52 week low of $50.74 and a 52 week high of $189.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). Elastic had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.42%. The company had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $279,775.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,131,220.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $279,775.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,622 shares in the company, valued at $10,131,220.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $201,908.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,017.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,603 shares of company stock worth $937,184. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Cavalry Management Group LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the second quarter worth about $16,393,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Elastic by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its stake in Elastic by 3.7% during the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,136,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,921,000 after purchasing an additional 35,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Repertoire Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Repertoire Partners LP now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

See Also

