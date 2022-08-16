Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:EOPSF) Short Interest Down 24.7% in July

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:EOPSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 345,300 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the July 15th total of 458,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,151.0 days.

Electro Optic Systems Stock Performance

EOPSF stock remained flat at $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39. Electro Optic Systems has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $2.75.

Get Electro Optic Systems alerts:

Electro Optic Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of telescopes and dome enclosures, laser satellite tracking systems, electro-optic fire control systems, and microwave satellite dishes and receivers. It operates through three segments: Defense, Space, and Communication.

Receive News & Ratings for Electro Optic Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electro Optic Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.