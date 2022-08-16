Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:EOPSF) Short Interest Down 24.7% in July

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:EOPSFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 345,300 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the July 15th total of 458,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,151.0 days.

EOPSF stock remained flat at $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39. Electro Optic Systems has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $2.75.

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of telescopes and dome enclosures, laser satellite tracking systems, electro-optic fire control systems, and microwave satellite dishes and receivers. It operates through three segments: Defense, Space, and Communication.

