Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Lessened by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,852,745,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,115,291 shares of company stock worth $355,901,728. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $313.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.30 billion, a PE ratio of 50.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 62.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.