Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW) Short Interest Up 12.2% in July

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the July 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Elliott Opportunity II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EOCW traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 623 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,022. Elliott Opportunity II has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $10.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elliott Opportunity II

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOCW. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Elliott Opportunity II during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Elliott Opportunity II during the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Elliott Opportunity II during the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Elliott Opportunity II during the fourth quarter valued at about $489,000. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elliott Opportunity II Company Profile

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

