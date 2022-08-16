Elrond Price Tops $61.30 on Major Exchanges (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for $61.30 or 0.00253319 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. Elrond has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and approximately $42.01 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00115841 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00022461 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00033891 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00009266 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000108 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 23,005,037 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork.

Elrond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars.

