Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) PT Raised to $36.00

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.72% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Bank of America began coverage on Embecta in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.
Embecta Price Performance
NASDAQ:EMBC opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. Embecta has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.47.
Embecta Company Profile
Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.
