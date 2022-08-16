Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Shares Down 4.1%

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.06 and last traded at $32.06. Approximately 396 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 408,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.42.
EMBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Embecta in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Embecta from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.47.
Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.
