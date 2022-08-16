Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Emmi Price Performance

OTCMKTS EMLZF remained flat at $978.58 during trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $902.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,026.05. Emmi has a 1 year low of $866.55 and a 1 year high of $1,200.00.

About Emmi

Emmi AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of dairy and fresh products primarily in Switzerland, North and South America, Africa, Asia/Pacific, and the rest of Europe. The company operates through Dairy Products, Cheese, Fresh Products, Fresh Cheese, Powder/Concentrates, and Other Products/Services segments.

