Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2022

Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGFGet Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 373,300 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 479,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 339.4 days.

Enagas Stock Performance

ENGGF stock remained flat at $19.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. Enagas has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.68.

Enagas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enagas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enagas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.