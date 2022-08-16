Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Position Increased by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $6,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 605.2% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its stake in Enbridge by 96.4% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $43.02 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $87.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.95.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 141.05%.

ENB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.46.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

