Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ENR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Energizer from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Energizer from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.

NYSE ENR traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $31.96. 1,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,988. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.98. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $41.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Energizer had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 51.08%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Energizer’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

In related news, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $160,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,449.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Energizer by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Energizer by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

