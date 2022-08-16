Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Short Interest Update

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,280,000 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the July 15th total of 20,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE EPD traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,764,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,816,181. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.475 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.59%.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,398.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,342. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Products Partners

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

