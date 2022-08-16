Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Purchased by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Envestnet by 10.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period.

NYSE:ENV opened at $59.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -108.87 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.61. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.08 and a 12-month high of $85.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $318.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Envestnet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Envestnet news, CEO William Crager purchased 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,486.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,241 shares in the company, valued at $16,472,703.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENV shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered Envestnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Envestnet from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Envestnet from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Envestnet from $90.00 to $73.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

