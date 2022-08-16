eosDAC (EOSDAC) Trading Up 1.1% This Week

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 16th. During the last week, eosDAC has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One eosDAC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. eosDAC has a total market cap of $274,921.14 and $27,163.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About eosDAC

eosDAC (EOSDAC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 coins. The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here. eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac.

eosDAC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide. eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eosDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

